Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Racine, WI

It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

