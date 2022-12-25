 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

