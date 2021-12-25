Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Wisconsin today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The forec…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low…
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…