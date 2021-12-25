Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.