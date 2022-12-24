Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. A 3-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 9:15 PM CST until SAT 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.