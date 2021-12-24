Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Racine, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.