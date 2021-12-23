Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Racine, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.