 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News