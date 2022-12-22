 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

