 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News