It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 9-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Racine, WI
