Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Racine, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CST.