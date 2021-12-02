 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Racine, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News