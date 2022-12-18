Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. 14 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.