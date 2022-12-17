Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Racine, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

