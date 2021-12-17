It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Racine, WI
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
