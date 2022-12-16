It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 9:01 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Racine, WI
