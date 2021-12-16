Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Racine, WI
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast …
This evening's outlook for Racine: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. There is …
This evening in Racine: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasion…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 m…