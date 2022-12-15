Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Dry for much of the day, but rain and a few snow showers will return this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. Warming up, but more rain expected Wednesday. Get all the details here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 de…
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Racine could see perio…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The foreca…