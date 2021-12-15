 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Racine, WI

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

