Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Racine, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Racine, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 11:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.