Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Racine, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 11:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Racine, WI
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Dry for much of the day, but rain and a few snow showers will return this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. Warming up, but more rain expected Wednesday. Get all the details here.
