Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Racine, WI
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
