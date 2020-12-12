Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Racine, WI

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lakeshore Flood Warning from 12AM CST SAT until 6PM CST SAT. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!