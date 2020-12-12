Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Racine, WI

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lakeshore Flood Warning from 12AM CST SAT until 6PM CST SAT. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.