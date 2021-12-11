Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures b…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. The area …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Don't leave th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. SSE winds at less than 5 …
For the drive home in Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should e…
This evening in Racine: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. T…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…