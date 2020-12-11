 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Racine, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

