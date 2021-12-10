 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Racine, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

