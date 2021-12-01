 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Racine, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

