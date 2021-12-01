Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
For the drive home in Racine: Mainly clear. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in th…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. I…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. …
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mainly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine people should be prepared for tempera…