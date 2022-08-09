The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Racine, WI
