Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Racine, WI
