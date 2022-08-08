 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Racine, WI

The Racine area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

