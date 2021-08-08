 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Racine, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

