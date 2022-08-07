 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

