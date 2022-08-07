Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Racine, WI
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Dry conditions expected today. Showers and storms will attempt a comeback Tuesday though with a warm front. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
