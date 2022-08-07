Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.