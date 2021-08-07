The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Racine, WI
