The Racine area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Racine, WI
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.