Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The for…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ex…
For the drive home in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It should …
This evening in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Satur…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. P…
This evening in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
This evening in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. The f…