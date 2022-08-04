Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.