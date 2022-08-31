Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in Racine, WI
