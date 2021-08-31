Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Racine. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Racine: Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Sunday. It looks l…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. P…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, th…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Ho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fai…