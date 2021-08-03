Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.