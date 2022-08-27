Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.