Temperatures will be warm Friday in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good chance of showers and storms today as a cold front works over us. See when rain is most likely in our area and how wet Sunday will be in our updated weekend forecast.
A few showers will be around Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance for rain is coming tonight. More showers and storms Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Showers and storms will still be around today as a cold front works over us. Find out when our best chance of rain is and when it will all come to an end in our latest forecast.
Very pleasant today! Fog will form late tonight though and then a chance of showers comes back for Wednesday. Find out how long the fog will stick around and who has the best chance of rain here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds light a…
Racine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 de…
Get the umbrellas ready! Rain ahead of a cold front today and along a cold front tomorrow. Find out when showers and storms will be most likely in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chanc…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It shou…