 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News