Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Racine, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Racine, with winds reaching 31 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.