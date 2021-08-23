Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Racine, WI

The Racine area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.