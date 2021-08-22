Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Racine, WI
