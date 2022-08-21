Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get the umbrellas ready! Rain ahead of a cold front today and along a cold front tomorrow. Find out when showers and storms will be most likely in our updated forecast.
Good chance of showers and storms today as a cold front works over us. See when rain is most likely in our area and how wet Sunday will be in our updated weekend forecast.
More will stay dry than see rain, but showers will be around both Monday and Tuesday. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Another nice one across the area today. Showers will try and make a comeback for Thursday though. Find out when and where the best chance of rain will be in our updated forecast.
A fantastic mid-August day on tap for southern Wisconsin! See how cool it will get tonight and if the nice weather will last into Wednesday in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Becoming partly cloudy today, rain chance Thursday night and Friday in southern Wisconsin
Some fog in spots early this morning, but a pleasant Thursday is expected across southern Wisconsin. Showers and storms aren't far away though. Track them in our latest forecast.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees t…
For the drive home in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Racine will see war…
This evening in Racine: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in…