Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.