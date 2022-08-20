 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Racine, WI

It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

