Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Racine, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.