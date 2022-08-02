Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Racine. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
