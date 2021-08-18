The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbr…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Ex…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
This evening in Racine: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racin…
For the drive home in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect c…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast c…