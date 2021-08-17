Racine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Racine, WI
